Louis Vuitton to collaborate with Yayoi Kusama ‎

London: Luxury brand Louis Vuitton is to team up with Japanese artist-writer Yayoi Kusama for a new collection that will see her bold signature spots appear on the brand's latest creations.

Marc Jacobs, the creative director of the French fashion house, worked with Yayoi last year and says he admires her endless energy.

"Her energy is just endless. Through the painstaking sort of obsession in each of her canvasses and installations that she's created, you see this world that never ends. I guess that's what I admire and that's what I respond to in terms of feeling for her and for her work," femalefirst.co.uk quoted Jacobs as saying.

The collection, to be launched July 10, will see the 83-year-old artist's focus on bold signature spots appear on skirts, bags, leggings and tops - and Marc is keen to bring Yayoi's designs to a wider audience.

"Louis Vuitton has outlets and fans all around the world and I hope, like with other collaborations, and expect, like other collaborations, that this will bring the work of Kusama to a new audience and that's the audience of Louis Vuitton," he added.

"It continues something I began when I came here which is the idea of art and collaboration, or collaboration with artists," he said.

