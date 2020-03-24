Your lap may be the most secure place for your child, but while travelling in a car, it could well be the most dangerous - with the absence of safety. Earlier Indian Automotive market was price-sensitive but now along with price, the safety rating is an important factor. Manufacturing brands have to compete with the cost & safety norms of their vehicle to survive in the market. One such major feature is 'Child Passenger Safety'.

India has a very tenuous relationship with Road Safety. The condition of following 'Road Safety' rules can be judged on the dreadful number of road deaths in our country.

Driving/Travelling with children can be fun, both for them and for you. But on top of the usual demands, you have an added responsibility to keep the kids safe on the go, which can lead to extra stress if you’re not sure what to expect. While you may not have any control over the other drivers, you can make sure that children are properly protected in your own car.

Here are some simple steps to make sure children are safe at all times in and around vehicles:-

1) Ensure your kids don't put their face/body out of the window while driving

2) Always keep the safety lock/child lock activated so that your kids cannot open the door at any point while you're busy driving

3) Make sure you have a 'BABY ON BOARD' indication, in case you are travelling with kids that are below 5 years

4) Install Rear-Facing Seats for infants, to avoid any severe injuries in the event of an emergency

5) Maintain the speed limit at every point

6) Always make sure that your child is wearing the seat-belt throughout the journey

7) Children below 13 years should always ride in the back seat, to protect them from possible injury if the passenger-side airbag deploys

8) Never leave the kids alone in or around cars

9) Make sure the kids are not jumping around or yelling; it can distract the driver and put everyone at risk

10) Always keep a first-aid kit in the car

Although India is foreign to the 'Child Safety Seat' culture, we need to spread awareness about this among the people and push the government to implement a stringent law. If we have to bring a change, we have to make 'child safety' a necessity.

Make sure you have gone through this list before taking your kids out for a ride & #DriveResponsibly

