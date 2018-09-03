Kerala floods: Congress opposes KPMG's free consultancy service for rebuilding state, says many complaints have surfaced against firm

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress party in Kerala on Monday expressed strong reservation about selecting the international professional service company KPMG as consultant partner for rebuilding Kerala in the wake of flood disaster in the state.

During a cleaning drive launched by the Congress party in Alappuzha, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala warned the Kerala government against engaging the KPMG for consultancy service.

"I have already written to state industries minister EP Jayarajan, who is spearheading the rebuilding operations, to first verify the numerous complaints that have surfaced against the KPGM, even if their offer is free consultancy service. Instead the government should accept the offer of the Netherlands government who have offered to help us rebuild Kerala," said Chennithala.

Former state Congress president VM Sudheeran on Monday wrote on his Facebook that the Kerala government should be extremely cautious in tying up with the KPMG as a few cases were registered against them. "There are reports in public domain against this firm and hence the Kerala government should be extremely careful in seeking this firm's support," said Sudheeran.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on 31 August that the international management consultant KPMG had agreed to provide free consultancy service and would be the consultant partner for rebuilding Kerala.