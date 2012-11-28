Houston Rockets beat Toronto Raptors 117−101
Houston, Nov 28 (IANS) Basketball player James Harden scored 24 points and Patrick Patterson added 22 to lead the Houston Rockets to their 117−101 win over the Toronto Raptors at the Toyota Center. Omer Asik had 13 points and 18 rebounds to fuel the Rockets' fourth straight victory Tuesday. Jeremy Lin had 16 points and 10 assists, reports Xinhua
Houston, Nov 28 (IANS) Basketball player James Harden scored 24 points and Patrick Patterson added 22 to lead the Houston Rockets to their 117−101 win over the Toronto Raptors at the Toyota Center.
Omer Asik had 13 points and 18 rebounds to fuel the Rockets' fourth straight victory Tuesday. Jeremy Lin had 16 points and 10 assists, reports Xinhua.
"I think we're strong enough to get through it," Harden said.
"We've got to be there for coach. He's going through a lot right now. Our biggest thing is just supporting him, and making sure we comfort him."
Sasha McHale, the 23−year−old daughter of Rockets coach Kevin McHale, died Saturday from complications of lupus.
Andrea Bargnani scored 21 points and Terrence Ross added 19 points for the Raptors, who have lost five games in a row.
also read
UPPRB invites applications for 1,277 SI, Assistant SI, and other posts; steps to apply on uppbpb.gov.in
The application window for the vacant posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police will open on 1 May and shut on 31 May
TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: Provisional selection list, cut-off marks released at tnusrbonline.org
The recruitment is for a total of 969 vacancies for three posts namely SI Police Taluk, SI Police Armed Reserve, and SI Police Tamil Nadu Special Police
Instagram starts testing Reels ads in India, Facebook tests custom Sticker ads for Stories
Instagram says that the Reels ads will be full-screen and immersive, similar to ads in Stories.