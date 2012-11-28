Houston, Nov 28 (IANS) Basketball player James Harden scored 24 points and Patrick Patterson added 22 to lead the Houston Rockets to their 117−101 win over the Toronto Raptors at the Toyota Center. Omer Asik had 13 points and 18 rebounds to fuel the Rockets' fourth straight victory Tuesday. Jeremy Lin had 16 points and 10 assists, reports Xinhua

Houston, Nov 28 (IANS) Basketball player James Harden scored 24 points and Patrick Patterson added 22 to lead the Houston Rockets to their 117−101 win over the Toronto Raptors at the Toyota Center.

Omer Asik had 13 points and 18 rebounds to fuel the Rockets' fourth straight victory Tuesday. Jeremy Lin had 16 points and 10 assists, reports Xinhua.

"I think we're strong enough to get through it," Harden said.

"We've got to be there for coach. He's going through a lot right now. Our biggest thing is just supporting him, and making sure we comfort him."

Sasha McHale, the 23−year−old daughter of Rockets coach Kevin McHale, died Saturday from complications of lupus.

Andrea Bargnani scored 21 points and Terrence Ross added 19 points for the Raptors, who have lost five games in a row.