Pune: Justice Santosh Hegde, a key member of Team Anna, on Saturday dismissed the talk of his possible appointment as the country’s first Lokpal.

"I am not aspiring for this position. I am fighting for the cause," he said.

Hegde also pointed out that both the government’s as well as team Anna’s draft of the Lokpal Bill stipulate the age limit of 70 for the Lokpal, while he is now 72.

