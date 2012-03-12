Growth oriented budget of Assam: Gogoi
Guwahati: Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi today described the Assam budget as "growth oriented" aimed at overall economical development of the state.
"The budget is growth oriented as no fresh tax proposals have been proposed and impetus given to entrepreneurs to invest", Gogoi, told reporters after placing the budget in the state assembly here.
"The opposition will say there is nothing worthwile but we want to make it clear that our budget is development oriented", Gogoi, who holds the finance portfolio said.
"We have focussed on areas as industry and tourism where revenue can be earned and the state will be on the path of development", he said.
Giving his reaction to the deficit budget, opposition leader Sirajuddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front of Assam (AIUDF), said the government failed to provide any benefit to the small scale industries.
"No decision has been taken to provide relief to the small scale industry sector as a result of which several units are on the verge of closure", he said.
