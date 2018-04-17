You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire News

Goldman profit up 27 percent as trading surges

Fwire Reuters Apr 17, 2018 22:12:21 IST

Goldman profit up 27 percent as trading surges

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in trading amid increased market volatility.

The bank said net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.74 billion, or $6.95 per share, for the three months ended March 31 from $2.16 billion, or $5.15 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $5.58 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 22:12 PM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores