CM Yogi Adityanath has also handed over the investigation in the case to Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the state Special Task Force (STF).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that three police personnel, including two PAC and one local police constable, who stopped a youth from entering Gorakhnath temple and attacking security officials deployed there, will be given Rs 5 lakh each for their prompt action and foiling the alleged terror bid.

The Uttar Pradesh government has not ruled out the terror angle in the incident which took place on Sunday night. A 29-year-old had late last night attacked two police constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

The accused was trying to barge in the temple premises but he was overpowered by security personnel.

Police said the man, a native of Gorakhpur, identified as Ahmed Murtaza, arrived at the temple gate and started attacking Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables without any provocation. He then tried to barge into the temple raising the religious slogan of "Allahu Akbar".

The video which was shared by BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy shows the accused holding sickle and running towards security personnel to attack them. Ahmed Murtaza is an IIT Mumbai Chemical Engineering graduate. Reports said, he had recently lost his job. For the uninitiated, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple.

Addressing the media on Monday, UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the situation could have gone out of control.

The injured constables - Gopal Kumar Gaur and Anil Paswan - were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and are being provided medical treatment at the BRD Medical college.

SSP Gorakhpur Vipin Tada said, "Cases have been registered against the accused under Section 301 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal code, Section 7 (Molesting a person to prejudice of employment or business) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 among others."

