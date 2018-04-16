Explainer: Why the monsoon is so crucial for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Reuters

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018 21:48 PM
India trying to reconnect with most powerful communications satellite: ISRO | Reuters
Republican senator Graham warns against Syria troop withdrawal | Reuters
Default rates at Indian companies likely to rise further: ICRA | Reuters
Commonwealth Games 2018: India should celebrate its victors but must be ready to conquer new frontiers
As India, China edge closer on trade and commerce, New Delhi must maintain strategic balance between Beijing and Washington
Karnataka polls: BJP pins hopes on Narendra Modi as Yeddyurappa and Amit Shah struggle to pull in votes
Narendra Modi in Sweden: As PM gears up for fifth year of tenure, Phase V of his foreign policy begins in Stockholm
Cannes Film Festival 2018: Netflix, Orson Welles, Nandita Das’ Manto and #MeToo
Air India privatisation: 18,000 employees cannot hold nation to ransom; sale to set tone for other PSU divestment plans
IPL 2018, Highlights, KKR v DD at Kolkata : अपने घर में 71 रन से जीता कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स
मक्का मस्जिद धमाके पर फैसला : क्या भगवा आतंक की थ्योरी एक झूठ है ?
मक्का मस्जिद ब्लास्ट मामले में फैसला सुनाने के बाद जज ने दिया इस्तीफा
'मक्का मस्जिद धमाके में हिंदू आतंकवाद की नहीं थी कोई भूमिका'
फ़र्स्टपोस्ट Exclusive: नरेंद्र मोदी के सामने नहीं है 2019 में कोई चुनौती-रमन सिंह
Indian Premier League, 2018
KOL Vs DEL
Live Now
PUN Vs CHE
Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 runs
BLR Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
New Zealand Women in Ireland, Only T20I, 2018
IREW vs NZW - Jun 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018
IREW vs NZW - Jun 8th, 2018, 03:00 PM IST
South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018
ENGW vs SAW - Jun 9th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
IREW vs NZW - Jun 10th, 2018, 03:00 PM IST
ENGW vs SAW - Jun 12th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
IREW vs NZW - Jun 13th, 2018, 03:00 PM IST
ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018
SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST