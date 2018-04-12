You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire News

Exclusive: Russia, India among nations to lose Olympic weightlifting spots in doping clampdown | Reuters

Fwire Reuters Apr 12, 2018 20:51:33 IST

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 20:51 PM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores