Egypt's ousted president Mubarak turns 84 in detention
Cairo: Egypt's ousted leader Hosni Mubarak has turned 84 and celebrated his birthday at a Cairo hospital where he is detained.
A security official and daily papers said the former first lady, Suzanne Mubarak, visited him today with relatives and grandchildren. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media
This was the second birthday for Mubarak while in detention. He is on trial on charges of complicity in the killing of hundreds of protesters during last year's uprising that ousted him from power.
Mubarak's birthday came as protesters and soldiers clashed on Cairo streets in the latest turmoil ahead of presidential elections that start May 23.
Al-Masry Al-Youm paper says Mubarak received flowers from supporters.
AP
