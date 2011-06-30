Danish court rejects Davy’s extradition to India
The plea to allow Davy's extradition was dismissed on the ground that he would risk 'torture or other inhuman treatment' in India.
New Delhi: A High Court in Denmark rejected a plea today by the government there to allow Danish citizen Kim Davy to be extradited to India to face trial for his alleged involvement in the sensational dropping of arms in Purulia in 1995.
The plea by the Danish government to allow 49-year-old Davy, who is also known as Niels Holck, was dismissed on the ground that he would risk "torture or other inhuman treatment" in India.
A CBI spokesperson quoting initial reports from Denmark said the "plea has been denied on the grounds of jail conditions and human rights issues which is a subject outside the purview of the investigation agency."
The five-judge bench of Denmark High Court upheld the decision of a lower court which had rejected Danish government's move to allow CBI's request for extradition of Davy after getting a number of sovereign assurances from India including that no death penalty would be imposed on him and permission to serve imprisonment, if decided by court, in Denmark prisons.
The Danish government had appealed against the order of the lower court before the High Court which had reserved its decision.
The CBI spokesperson said the copy of the judgement was awaited.
"Once the judgement is received, the CBI will request the Ministry of Justice, Denmark government, through diplomatic channels, to appeal against the verdict in the Supreme Court of Denmark," the spokesperson said.
PTI
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
'I'll hit you with a slipper': Pappu Yadav manhandles, shoves Jet Airways flight attendant
Expelled RJD MP from Bihar Pappu Yadav on Tuesday allegedly misbehaved with an airhostess of a Jet Airways flight from Patna after she asked him not to throw leftover food in the aisle.
India presses Denmark for Kim Davy's extradition
Denmark on Tuesday assured India that it would undertake a techno-legal examination in the case of Purulia arms drop accused Kim Davy, and initiate discussions for his extradition on that basis.