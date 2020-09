Castrol Activ & Network18 along with Ayushmann Khurrana urge youth to #ProtectIndiasEngine; catalyse change for India’s mechanics

#ProtectIndiasEngine is a national initiative to support the mechanic community launched by Castrol Activ and Network 18, and endorsed by actor Ayushmann Khurrana

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world and it is the 'bike doctors' (or the mechanics) of the country that have kept the wheels turning even in unprecedented times such as the current coronavirus pandemic.

Castrol Activ, India’s leading engine oil brand for two-wheelers, which enjoys a deep relationship with this community, today launched #ProtectIndiasEngine, a national campaign to urge India’s bikers and youth community to pledge support to upskilling programmes for mechanics during these unprecedented times.

Conceptualised and developed in collaboration with Network18 and Mindshare, the initiative is endorsed by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. It is aimed at educating and preparing mechanics for the new normal, as the country slowly begins to open up post lockdown.

Castrol Activ will invest up to Rs 50 lakh, contributing Rs 10 for every pledge received towards upskilling of mechanics. The educational programmes will focus on supporting them to learn new technology and modern servicing techniques as well as to gain deeper understanding of enhanced health, hygiene and safety measures for their workshops as they restart their business.

Youth can pledge their support by giving a missed call on 7574-003-002 or by visiting www.protectindiasengine.com. The campaign will run across all Network18 channels and digital platforms till the end of September.

Talking about this initiative, Sandeep Sangwan, managing director, Castrol India said, "Mechanics have helped the country to keep moving ahead even during the lockdown. There were several selfless mechanics who played their role as Covid warriors servicing vehicles at no charge, despite their businesses being significantly impacted. Saluting their passion and strengthening our commitment towards the mechanic community, at Castrol we are keen to prepare them for a bigger tomorrow and support their transition to the new normal through Castrol Activ #ProtectIndiasEngine.”

In the launch film of Castrol Activ’s #ProtectIndiasEngine campaign, Ayushmann Khurrana says, "I have closely engaged with the mechanic community all my life. Biking has not only been a passion but it has also played a very important role in the start of my career with Roadies. I have utmost respect for them. They are silent warriors, the engines that run India. Their contribution may go unnoticed often but it’s this community that young riders like me count on, at all times, to stay mobile and help achieve our dreams. I've even built some lifelong relationships with some who I have known since my younger days. Unfortunately, given the unprecedented situation we are living in, our beloved mechanics are going through tough times today. It’s our chance to give back and show them our gratitude. I urge all of India to pledge to a better tomorrow for our mechanics. Let us help #ProtectIndiasEngine”

Speaking about the initiative, Amin Lakhani, COO, Mindshare South Asia, said, "Being the largest two-wheeler market in the world, mechanics are our biggest and trusted aides. At a time when most of us are trying to begin lives in this new unlock, it's crucial to also share our support with this community. We, at Mindshare, are pleased to be a part of Castrol India's initiative to help protect India's human engine."