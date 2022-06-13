In conversation with actor Suniel Shetty on his advices to his children, Ahan and Athiya Shetty, on the junior edition of Horses Stable, a show that taps into the hidden potential of entrepreneurial talents from India and the growing language debate in the entertainment industry.

Actor Suniel Shetty is a proud father as his son, Ahan Shetty has lifted his first IIFA trophy for his role in his debut film Tadap. The 26-year-old received Best Debut Actor Male for his portrayal of Ishana in Milan Luthria’s film. When asked if the 61-year-old has given any advice to his son, Suniel told Firstpost, “Not be afraid of failures.”

“ Be ready to learn and do what you want to do. Be happy in what you do and that’s my first advice to kids. Don’t do anything that you are not happy about. Be happy and you will automatically deliver,” he said and added that Ahaan has learnt hard work from his grandfather. "And then he saw that in his father because he watched and learnt and when you watch and learn is when you learn maximum. Even with Ahaan, this is his first film and I am sure with more films, you will say his better version. Falling and learning or succeeding and learning are part and parcel of life,” he said.

Suniel was in the capital for the announcement of the junior edition of Horses Stable, India’s first funding show. Following the success of the first three seasons, Horses Stable, a show that taps into the hidden potential of entrepreneurial talents from India, launched the ‘junior season’ of the show in association with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

The ‘Horses Stable-Junior’ focuses on nurturing the young entrepreneurs and empowers the budding start-ups to pitch their innovative ideas and seek guidance and grants for their future business ventures from an experienced panel of horses. The non-fiction show is created, and conceptualized by Group CEO of Horses Productions Private Limited Prashant Agarwal, under the mentorship of Suniel Shetty.

The actor feels that exciting innovations are coming from smaller cities in India and it's magical. “I think India is the epicenter for logistics, for data, which is phenomenal, and when you see this kind of talent coming and you have a platform for this then it's a super win-win situation.

“Also, why should India have a few Ambanis, Tatas, and Adanis as there is so much space for everybody which is fantastic. These figures are inspiring for these kids and if they can help them in this journey to start their unicorns and be that country where the maximum number of unicorns can be found then it's magical,” he said.

He believes that rejection may come in this journey but that makes everyone a better human being. Giving his example, he mentions, “Failures are part and parcel of your journey. I was a restaurateur, today I am an actor and entrepreneur so where did that come from? It came from failure, it came from belief and hard work."

He also says that every era brings something different and today, he is reaping the benefits of all the hard work he has done in the past. Talking about his film projects and OTT debut, the actor said that he has wrapped up two major shows. “Hopefully that should come in August and Diwali, respectively. I am also starting another reality show that I am excited about. It's again about talent in India and that excites me because my own platform FTC is about talent across the country,” he said.

Suniel also spoke about the growing language debate in the film industry. “I have worked in all languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi. For me, India is one and we all actors believe the same. For me, it's Indian cinema no matter what the language is,” he sums up.

Nivedita Sharma's work experience includes covering fashion weeks in Milan, Pakistan, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Dubai, and award functions like IIFA, and TOIFA.

