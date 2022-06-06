This was the first time that actor Vicky Kaushal won the best actor award for Sardar Udham Singh. He mentioned on his journey in the industry and how his mother told him not to lose hope.

Actor Vicky Kaushal won the best actor award at IIFA. This was his first best actor award. Things didn’t come easily for him in the industry, but he didn’t give up because of the support of his family. On winning the IIFA award for Sardar Udham singh, he said, “When things in the industry looked tough for me, I told my mother I don’t think it is going to ever happen for me in the industry. To make it as an actor in the industry looked very distant for me. To which my mom said that it is not your job to see when it is going to happen, but rather it is your job to have faith in your dreams.”

Kaushal thanked the audience for his success and the awards because he believes that what he is today, the audience is hugely responsible for it. He thanked Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri for having faith in him when he cast him as Sardar in Sarrdar Udham Singh. Vicky Kaushal gave everything he could for the role of Sardar Udham. Coming from a Punjabi family he had heard stories of Sardar Udham. For Kaushal awards give encouragement and he thanked the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to give independence to India.

On playing Sardar Udham and winning the IIFA award he mentioned that coming from a Punjabi family, he was culturally familiar with Udham Singh. Vicky has been raised with stories about the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. For Sardar Udham Singh the filmmaker was not just dependent on history books to get knowledge about him. So, when I got this part, I was aware of who this freedom fighter was. But the journey of this person and the emotional aspect of him was a revelation to me as well.”

When it came to physical preparation, he had to play a twenty-year-old Udham Singh and a forty-year-old Udham Singh. So, he had to reduce 14 kgs to play the twenty-year-old and had to immediately gain all of that in 25 days to look like the forty-year-old. When it came to mental preparation, he depended on Shoojit Sircar’s vision of Sardar Udham Singh as to how he wanted Sardar Udham Singh to come across to the people. When freedom fighters are generally portrayed on screen, they are shown as superman whom they cannot touch. “In Sardar Udham, the intention was to make him a humane; person whom you can touch, sit with him and probably after watching the film Sircar wanted the audience to feel that there was a Sardar Udham in all of us, that was the approach that we took. There was obviously a lot of research material that Shoojit in his journey of 21 years to make the film has done. And I must say I have never come across someone who has studied freedom struggle and the ideologies of these freedom fighters in so much depth. So, I was actually lucky to get on board with this film and then really be served all the research material on the platter.”

The IIFA award was the first best actor award for Vicky Kaushal and he dedicated the award to Irrfan Khan, who was the first choice to play Sardar Udham for Udham Singh. In an earlier interview before the release of Sardar Udham Singh on Amazon Prime, Vicky had mentioned, “Actually, there was an immediate sense of honour to replace Irrfan Khan. It was a big responsibility to replace an actor of his caliber. In this film even if I am able to achieve what one percent Irrfan Khan could have done, I would feel that my job is done. So, it is my small tribute to Irrfan Khan, an actor whom I love, an actor whom I admire and an actor who left us too soon.”

Talking about his projects in the pipeline, Vicky mentioned, “My next film is Sam Bahadur which will be directed by Meghna Gulzar and I will get to wear the army uniform and that is great.” Life truly has changed for the better for Vicky after his marriage to Katrina Kaif. He said to Firstpost, on the green carpet, “People are saying that there is a glow on my face and that is all because of marriage.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.