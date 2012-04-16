Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake to star in gambling thriller ‎

Justin is finalizing his negotiation to join the movie, which will be directed by 'The Lincoln Lawyer' helmer Brad Furman, reported Aceshowbiz.

Los Angeles: Singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake is all set to star opposite Ben Affleck in a dramatic thriller Runner, Runner.

The 31-year-old is finalizing his negotiation to join the movie, which will be directed by "The Lincoln Lawyer" helmer Brad Furman, reported Aceshowbiz.

Storyline of Runner, Runner remains scarce for now, but it is said that the movie will be set in a world of illegal online gambling.

The screenplay is written by scribe duo Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who also wrote 1998's Rounders about the underground world of high-stakes poker.

Producing the upcoming thriller are Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Killoran, as well as Double Feature's Michael Shambeg and Stacey Sher.

Timberlake will also be seen in Trouble with the Curve opposite Clint Eastwood and Coen brothers' folk music film Inside Llewyn Davis. Affleck, on the other hand, is finishing his latest directorial debut Argo, which will hit the US theaters on 12th October.

