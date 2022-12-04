Former India dashing batter Yuvraj Singh shared his thoughts about playing with some of the cricketing stalwarts back in time when he made India debut.

Yuvraj made his debut alongside Zaheer Khan in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. Some of the big names in Indian cricket – Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and skipper Sourav Ganguly were already a part of the dressing room.

Yuvraj, talking at SA20 launch event alongside Anil Kumble, said that it would get intimidating at times.

“After 20 years, I still have to be careful about what I say in front of him (Kumble). I think it was a bit of a shock, to be honest. There’s Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Tendulkar, and the likes of Ganguly (in the dressing room).

At a #SA20 event right now. Graeme Smith is in Mumbai. Broadcasters Viacom18 are hosting it. Yuvraj Singh is speaking. Says interesting to see how batting approach has been changing across formats. + — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) December 2, 2022



Yuvraj went on to say that the IPL has changed the culture quite a bit and has helped youngsters to be more comfortable around seniors.

“The coach used to say they’re your teammates so you have to sit next to them. So, it took a while to start talking to them. But what the IPL has done is that the youngsters are now more comfortable around the players.

“There are all these guys you’re watching on television as a kid and straightaway, you were in the dressing room with them.”

The southpaw further added that he would ask the coach to make him sit separately from the seniors.

“You had to ask the coach to not be seated next to them. The coach used to say they’re your teammates so you have to sit next to them. So, it took a while to start talking to them. But what the IPL has done is that the youngsters are now more comfortable around the players.”

After a stellar cricketing career, Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.