Virat Kohli is undergoing a lean patch with the bat and hasn't been among the runs across formats.

Team India batter Virat Kohli, who was once known as run machine, has been struggling to score runs since quite a time now. Notably, Kohli, who used to hit tons at his will, has not scored a century in more than 3 years now.

Moreover, Kohli failed to perform during the series against England last month. The 33-year-old batter could manage scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings.

This was followed by 17 and 16 runs in the three-match ODI series against England.

Also, Kohli had a sub-par IPL 2022, in which he could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s recent run of form has been a subject of concern and debate among cricketers and fans alike, while many even saying that he should not even be picked for the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin from August 27.

However, West Indies legend Brian Lara has backed Kohli while saying that one can’t ‘write him off.’

"I respect Virat Kohli as a player, but you see, he is going to come out of it as a much better player. He will be learning a lot of things at this point in time. You cannot write him off," Lara told veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar in a video interview.

Lara also shared his views on India skipper Rohit Sharma, who has performed exceptionally as captain since taking over the role from Kohli. Moreover, the opener’s career strike rate has now gone past 140 plus and he is leading Team India with an aggressive approach.

Speaking on Rohit, Lara said, "He is an unbelievable player. I think lots of Indian years players are very aggressive and Rohit is an amazing player.”

