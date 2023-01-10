Meeting their idol once in a lifetime is indeed a dream for youngsters. Thus, when the moment finally comes, it turns out to be quite emotional. Something similar happened to a young boy who got to meet his idol – India skipper Rohit Sharma in Guwahati, Assam. The Indian unit has reached Guwahati to play the first game of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. It will be hosted at the Barsapara Stadium on Tuesday. Ahead of the first ODI, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the side, addressed the reporters during a press conference on Monday. While exiting from the presser, the India opener encountered the little fan.

https://twitter.com/PramodBoroBTR/status/1612452149878980608

Donned the Blue jersey, the kid was waiting outside to have a look at his favourite cricketer. As soon as Sharma came out and approached the awaiting fans, the boy could not hold his tears. His overwhelming condition caught the attention of the India captain. The cricketer took time to console his little fan and the conversation can be called nothing but adorable.

After spotting the tears in his eyes, Rohit Sharma calmly went to the boy and asked, “Why are you crying? You are not a kid, right?” Then he went on to pull his cheek which had already turned wet due to the tears. In a heart-winning gesture, the 35-year-old wiped his tears and gave a sweet compliment saying, “You have such fat cheeks.”

India, under their interim captain Hardik Pandya, registered a 2-1 victory in the earlier T20I series against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma suffered an injury in the second ODI in Bangladesh while fielding at the slips. So, he missed the remaining ODI and the entire Test series there. He was given rest in the shortest format.

While speaking to the reporters on Monday, Rohit Sharma shut all the ongoing debates regarding his retirement from the 20-over format. According to him, it’s not possible to play back-to-back games, especially for all-format players. He also referred to the upcoming major T20I home series against New Zealand starting at the end of January. “I will see what happens after the IPl but still, I have not decided to give up the format,” he noted further.

Rohit Sharma also talked about the sudden, unfortunate injury of Jasprit Bumrah. While announcing the decision, BCCI notified that the star pacer was ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka as “he will need more time to build bowling resilience”. “He recently experienced back stiffness, and if Jasprit Bumrah reports feeling unwell, you must pull him out,” the India skipper explained.