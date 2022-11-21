India showed pure dominance in the second T20I and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand. Now, the side has made their way to Napier to play the third and final game scheduled to take place at McLean Park on 22nd November. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a special video of Team India’s journey through the picturesque landscapes of Napier on their official Twitter handle. In the clip, the cricketers can be seen enjoying the mesmerising view of the coastal city while travelling by the team bus.

The vlog featured players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and skipper Hardik Pandya watching the amazing landscapes and views of the city from the windows. They halted and interacted with some locals as well. Later in the video, they resumed their journey and witnessed the splendid beauty of the hills and lakes in Napier.

In the end, they reached the team hotel with interim head coach VVS Laxman. Pandya and Yadav shared their experience of the memorable journey on camera. A lot of Indian fans were waiting for the unit outside the hotel. The cricketers spent some time snapping photos with them.

The caption of BCCI's post reads, "Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as Team India touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand."

Napier is considered a heaven for nature lovers. Every year, a lot of travel enthusiasts arrive at this place to refresh their minds. The city is renowned for its art deco structures, including the Daily Telegraph Building with its zigzag pattern. The Pania of the Reef statue, which features a Maori maiden and is located along the Marine Parade’s tree-lined waterfront promenade, serves as a symbol of the city.