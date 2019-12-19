First Cricket
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
IPL Auction 2020 LIVE Updates: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Robin Uthappa look to attract big bids

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul tons, Kuldeep Yadav's hat-trick guide hosts to series-levelling win at Visakhapatnam

Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope slam tons as West Indies cruise to comfortable eight-wicket win over India in first ODI

India's sloppy fielding tested again as Lendl Simmons powers West Indies to series-levelling victory in 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli's sensational knock helps India beat West Indies by six wickets as hosts take 1-0 lead in T20I series

Indian pacers reign supreme to record big win in Pink ball Test, sweep series 2-0

Before you watch Inside Edge 2, here's a recap of Season 1 by Gaurav Kapur and Virender Sehwag

Select Dugout: Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara on Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping skills

Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique

World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and other batsmen to watch out for in upcoming event

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking
