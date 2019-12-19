Back to
SL in PAK | 2nd Test
Dec 19, 2019
PAK
vs
SL
PAK
: 129/4 in 40.4 overs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20 | Match 30
Dec 17, 2019
ODS
vs
SER
SER
: 5/0 in 3.0 overs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20 | Match 19
Dec 17, 2019
KER
vs
BEN
KER
: 45/4 in 18.1 overs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20 | Match 26
Dec 17, 2019
TN
vs
HP
TN
: 124/6 in 54.0 overs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20 | Match 22
Dec 17, 2019
AND
vs
DEL
AND
: 368/10 in 127.0 overs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20 | Match 23
Dec 17, 2019
KAR
vs
UP
KAR
: 279/7 in 117.2 overs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20 | Match 34
Dec 17, 2019
GOA
vs
MEG
MEG
: 35/1 in 15.0 overs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20 | Match 21
Dec 17, 2019
VID
vs
RAJ
RAJ
: 229/7 in 80.0 overs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20 | Match 29
Dec 17, 2019
MAH
vs
JK
MAH
: 93/0 in 25.0 overs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20 | Match 36
Dec 17, 2019
AP
vs
MIZ
MIZ
: 603/8 in 139.4 overs
WI in IND | 2nd ODI
Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI
Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND
Dec 22, 2019
IND
vs
WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
Dec 26, 2019
SA
vs
ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
IPL Auction 2020 LIVE Updates: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Robin Uthappa look to attract big bids
India vs West Indies: KL Rahul's 'noise-cancelling' knock, Shreyas Iyer's consistency and other talking points from second ODI
India vs West Indies: Skipper Virat Kohli wants hosts to field better, says they cannot afford to drop catches
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 at Karachi
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says daughter Sana's Instagram post regarding CAA is 'not true'
CRICKET SCORES
Current & Recent
Upcoming
Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019
PAK Vs SL
Live Now
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
ODS Vs SER
Live Now
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
KER Vs BEN
Live Now
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
TN Vs HP
Live Now
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
AND Vs DEL
Live Now
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
KAR Vs UP
Live Now
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
GOA Vs MEG
Live Now
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
VID Vs RAJ
Live Now
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
MAH Vs JK
Live Now
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
AP Vs MIZ
Live Now
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
PUD Vs SIK
Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
HAR Vs TRI
Haryana beat Tripura by an innings and 125 runs
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
MAN Vs NAG
Nagaland beat Manipur by an innings and 68 runs
Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019
PAKW Vs ENGW
England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019
PAKW Vs ENGW
England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019
PAKW Vs ENGW
Match Abandoned
Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019
PAKW Vs ENGW
England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019
IND Vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22
UAE Vs SCO
United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22
SCO Vs USA
Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019
IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20
SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20
AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019
PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 20th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019
PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019
PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Ranji Trophy 2019/20
GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul tons, Kuldeep Yadav's hat-trick guide hosts to series-levelling win at Visakhapatnam
Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope slam tons as West Indies cruise to comfortable eight-wicket win over India in first ODI
India's sloppy fielding tested again as Lendl Simmons powers West Indies to series-levelling victory in 2nd T20I
Virat Kohli's sensational knock helps India beat West Indies by six wickets as hosts take 1-0 lead in T20I series
Indian pacers reign supreme to record big win in Pink ball Test, sweep series 2-0
Before you watch Inside Edge 2, here's a recap of Season 1 by Gaurav Kapur and Virender Sehwag
Select Dugout: Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara on Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping skills
Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique
World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and other batsmen to watch out for in upcoming event
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Former captain Younis Khan...
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara to lead...
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Harshal Patel stars in...
Atul Wassan removed from role as DDCA senior...
Bangladesh Cricket Board agrees PCB's request to...
Australia vs New Zealand: Board urges MCG staff not...
IPL 2020 Auction: From India's Priyam Garg to...
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Azhar Ali says he will step...
Cricket South Africa appoints former cricketer...
Australia vs New Zealand: Kiwi fast bowler Trent...
Aaron Finch confident 'three-dimensional' Glenn...
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd ODI at...
Team Rankings
Test
ODI
T20I
Rank
Team
Points
Rating
1
India
5046
120
2
New Zealand
3241
112
3
South Africa
3177
102
4
England
4593
102
5
Australia
3672
102
6
Sri Lanka
3795
95
Full Ranking
Rank
Team
Points
Rating
1
England
6745
125
2
India
7071
122
3
New Zealand
4837
112
4
Australia
5543
111
5
South Africa
5193
110
6
Pakistan
5019
98
Full Ranking
Rank
Team
Points
Rating
1
Pakistan
8366
270
2
Australia
6986
269
3
England
5568
265
4
South Africa
4720
262
5
India
10071
258
6
New Zealand
6056
252
Full Ranking
Upcoming Matches
December 22
IND
WI
West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
13:30 HRS IST
December 26
SA
ENG
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20
SuperSport Park, Centurion
13:30 HRS IST
January 03
AUS
NZ
Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
5:00 HRS IST