Vijay Shankar and Marcus Stoinis: Great entertainers who could be outstanding all-rounders with the right guidance and help

Marcus Stoinis, 29, the Australian all-rounder with Greek origins, had laboured his way to 52 off 64 deliveries, much against his grain. With the last over to be bowled, the Australians were within striking distance of a famous win against India in the 2nd one-day international (ODI) played at Nagpur on 5 March, 2019. Stoinis had bided his time and was now ready to launch into a couple of big lugs to finish off the game.

When skipper Virat Kohli, after a longish discussion with his deputy, Rohit Sharma and senior statesman, MS Dhoni, tossed the ball to Vijay Shankar for the final over – against the backdrop of a few thousand cell-phone lights flickering in the stands – his heart must have skipped a beat. Relatively new to the Indian side, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder had been taken for 13 runs in the only over he had bowled earlier in the innings. He had now been entrusted with the task of defending only 11 runs. And the batsman facing him was a set Stoinis.

As the 28-year-old Shankar was preparing to bowl, Jasprit Bumrah ran in to inform him that the ball was reversing a bit. He, therefore, visualised bowling just short of a good-length and on the off stump. Stoinis was licking his chops as the bowler ran in. He had a mighty heave, his bat met thin air as the ball seamed in off the track and was trapped plumb in front of the stumps. A couple of deliveries later, Shankar cleaned up the last man Adam Zampa to help India win by eight runs.

With the main bowlers, Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav having completed their quota of overs, Kohli had the choice of either bowling Shankar or Kedar Jadhav in the 50th over. He decided on the former. Shankar’s calm demeanour and his ability to stay-in-the-moment had helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Shankar’s take away from the match would be the feeling that he belonged at this level. Earlier on, batting fluently in the company of Kohli – and even overshadowing him for a while – he had been run out in the most unfortunate of ways. For Stoinis, this wasn’t the first time he had waged a battle — with his back to the wall — for the beleaguered Australians and lost. He will, therefore, have added this to his bag of experiences.

Both Stoinis and Shankar are outstanding batsmen, very good fielders and rather mediocre bowlers at the international level. They are bits-and-pieces players; not true all-rounders like a Botham or a Kapil Dev, who could on any day win matches just on the strength of either their batting, bowling or fielding. In order to be seen as great all-rounders, therefore, Stoinis and Shankar will need to step up a few notches on the bowling ladder.

Last year, in an ODI at Auckland, chasing New Zealand’s 286, Australia had ended up with 280 in 47 overs; just seven runs short of an incredible win. Last man Josh Hazlewood was run out by Kane Williamson with Stoinis stranded at the other end, having played a heroic knock of 146. Stoinis is technically good and can hit the ball a long distance. But while his batting average in ODIs is a healthy 42.66, his bowling average is a dismal 46.22 (After the Nagpur ODI).

Realising the fact that his bowling needed upgrading, Stoinis is said to have worked with the legendary bowler and coach, Dennis Lillee, on his skills during the off-season. Mentioning this on television during the recent Nagpur ODI, Mitchell Johnson – another Aussie great – said that the aspiring all-rounder had approached him for tips and that he had got him in touch with Lillee. Though Stoinis isn’t express, he can now seam the ball both ways and of course, bowl a well-disguised slower one.

Batting at number six for his country and bowling his full quota of overs, Stoinis could be the utility all-rounder that Australia has lacked for many years. Someone perhaps to fill the slot left vacant by Steve Waugh or Shane Watson?

Shankar has a certain amount of fluidity to his stroke-play. Though he looks fidgety before he settles down in his stance, he gets into good positions to play his shots into the straight field and the covers. The lofted drive over mid-on is his trademark shot and he gives the impression that he has ample time to select his strokes. He played well in New Zealand and the inning at Nagpur was classy till it was cut short by a run out at the non-striker’s end.

Shankar’s home, a two-storied structure, has a synthetic turf practice wicket on its terrace. His father, who was a good club cricketer himself, had also arranged for a bowling machine so that his son could practice for long hours. That would account for his batting prowess. However, when it came to bowling at the nets, he could only bowl off-breaks. Therefore, he played at various levels in Tamil Nadu as a batsman who could bowl spin.

Shankar is said to have turned to medium pace, late in his career, only because the Tamil Nadu senior squad already had classy off-spinners in its ranks, including the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin. That perhaps is the reason why his action isn’t fully set and goes awry quite often in tough situations. That could also be the reason why he gives away easy runs.

If Bumrah can become world-class in a couple of years with guidance and help from bowlers like Malinga and others, Shankar surely can improve by being around Bumrah, Shami and the other star Indian pacers. He shall also get the opportunity to work with international bowlers during the Indian Premier League matches set to commence at the end of this month. Of course, he has a top-class mentor like Bharat Arun in the Indian coaching staff and he also has the option of consulting legends like Lillee to correct his bowling action, just like Stoinis did.

Shankar has presumably impressed a few cricketing pundits, with his deeds, in his short international stint till date. It’s going to be probably a tossup between him, Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav for a place in the World Cup squad. It is only hoped that the Team India management persists with him, for he is a star of the future.

Both Stoinis and Shankar are great entertainers and poised to be outstanding all-rounders. They only need to work hard on their bowling skills. It will be a slog for sure but then as Pele, the legendary footballer once said, “Success is no accident. It is hard work perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all love of what you are doing.”

The author is a caricaturist and sportswriter. As a former fast bowler, coach and administrator, he has seen it all. Therefore, he now prefers to be a back-seat driver.

