India vs West Indies: R Ashwin rattles Kraigg Brathwaite with unplayable delivery; Watch
Ravichandran Ashwin produced a magical spin to get the better of a dogged Kraigg Brathwaite's defence as the hosts crawled to 174/3 at tea on the third day of the second Test
It took what’d perhaps be the delivery of the series to dismiss West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who had dug his heels in on the pitch.
Brathwaite (75 off 235 balls) frustrated the Indian attack on an insipid track before the world’s No. 1 Test bowler held the centre stage with a magical moment that brought the smiles back in the Indian camp.
Ashwin’s delivery in the fourth ball of the 73rd over drifted away from Brathwaite, who went for the forward defence. But, before the Windies skipper could anticipate the turning ball, the ball went between bat and pad to beat the middle stump.
Watch the dismissal here:
Ashwin’s wizardry✨ breaks through Brathwaite’s resistance!#WIvIND #SabJawaabMilenge #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/wJz8Ut3tX8
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 22, 2023
At stumps on Day three, West Indies were 229/5, trailing by 209 runs. Alick Athanaze (37*) and Jason Holder (11*) were the unbeaten batters.
