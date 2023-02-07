Day 3 report: Tagenarine Chanderpaul hit a double hundred before West Indies declared on 447-6 and reduced Zimbabwe to 114-3 on day three Monday of the first test.

Chanderpaul was 207 not out when the declaration was made 10 overs before tea. The son of West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul reached his maiden test hundred on a rain-affected second day, alongside fellow opener and captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

They resumed with the total at 221 without loss, and continued to dominate on the flat pitch by advancing to 336, the highest opening stand by West Indies in a test. They eclipsed the 298 between Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes in 1990 against England at St. John’s.

Brathwaite was attacking the bowling to give them enough time to bowl out Zimbabwe twice, when he moved forward to sweep Wellington Masakadza and was out lbw for 182 from 312 balls. He hit 18 boundaries and missed out on a second double century.

Kyle Mayers was bowled for 20 in the only other wicket before lunch, but legspinner Brandon Mavuta also got the next four wickets to earn his maiden five-for in only his third test, and first since 2018.

“It’s about patience and persistence, and today it paid off,” Mavuta said after finishing with 5-140 from 41 overs. “I’m quite happy to be back in the team, and to be in the position we are. I’m pretty chuffed to contribute.”

Chanderpaul, who started the day on 101, stood form against Mavuta and reached 200 in style by stepping into Masakadza and smashing him back over his head for his third six.

Chanderpaul added two more runs in the over and West Indies declared with him on 207 off 465 balls.

“Congrats to Tage on his maiden century, good to see him convert it to a double,” former captain Jason Holder said. “Well played to the captain as well. It was a really good partnership. Good to see them not only lay down the foundation but also take it really deep.

“I don’t want to talk about the team plan, we just need wickets. We need to be ruthless.”

In reply, Innocent Kaia and Tanunurwa Makoni, playing their first test, opened for a combined 63 past tea when Makoni was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 33.

Chamu Chibhabha was caught behind off Gudakesh Motie and the game ended when captain Craig Ervine was bowled by Brathwaite in his first over.

Kaia was left on 59 not out after 115 balls. They trailed by 333 runs on the first innings.

With inputs from AP

