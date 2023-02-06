Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies At Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, 04 February, 2023

04 February, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
West Indies

West Indies

413/4 (133.0 ov)

1st Test
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Yet To Bat

West Indies Zimbabwe
413/4 (133.0 ov) - R/R 3.11

Play In Progress

Roston Chase - 7

Tagenarine Chanderpaul - 17

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tagenarine Chanderpaul Batting 187 438 16 2
Roston Chase Batting 7 6 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Wellington Masakadza 26 7 69 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 389/4 (129.1)

24 (24) R/R: 6.54

Jermaine Blackwood 5(4) S.R (125)

c Tafadzwa Tsiga b Brandon Mavuta

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Score: Follow live updates and match commentary from Day 3 of ZIM vs WI 1st Test.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Bulawayo. AP

Day 2 report: Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul started the second day in their 50s and finished it with centuries as West Indies advanced to 221-0 against Zimbabwe in the first test with rain again limiting play.

Only 38 overs were bowled Sunday as the visitors resumed their first innings on 112-0 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Brathwaite (116 not out) and Chanderpaul (101 not out) each resumed on 55 and reached their tons with relative ease.

Brathwaite brought up his hundred with a shot down to third man. It was his 12th test ton.

“Kraigg is a guy who values his wicket, he doesn’t give it away,” Chanderpaul said.

Zimbabwe spin bowler Wellington Masakadza (0-30) said his side is still in the game, despite the challenging bowling conditions after West Indies chose to bat first on Saturday.

“It’s always difficult to bowl first in Bulawayo, but we will get better tomorrow,” Masakadza said. “I thought we bowled well, same as yesterday. We just weren’t lucky enough, we missed outside edge, and balls falling short. But we didn’t let them get away, which is a big positive in test cricket.”

Both games of the two-match series will be in Bulawayo.

The West Indies lost 2-0 in Australia in its last series in December and interim coach Andre Coley is in charge of the team for the first time. Zimbabwe hasn’t played test cricket in 18 months since losing a one-off match at home to Bangladesh.

With AP inputs

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 06, 2023 14:16:58 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Indian start favourites against West Indies despite uncertainty around return of seniors
First Cricket News

Indian start favourites against West Indies despite uncertainty around return of seniors

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed T20I against South Africa owing to illness, whereas pacers did not feature in the playing XI.

Ashleigh Gardner slams scheduling of Australia game on 26 January, CA responds
First Cricket News

Ashleigh Gardner slams scheduling of Australia game on 26 January, CA responds

Cricket Australia spoke in support of Ashleigh Gardner after the cricketer slammed the decision to schedule a game on 26 January.

Haroon Rasheed and Kamran Akmal to head new PCB senior and junior selection committees
First Cricket News

Haroon Rasheed and Kamran Akmal to head new PCB senior and junior selection committees

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced its new senior and junior men’s selection committees