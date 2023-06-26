Zimbabwe vs United States of America toss report: The United States invited hosts Zimbabwe to bat after winning the toss in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Group A fixture in Harare on Monday.

The match has little value in terms of qualification for the Super Six stage of the Qualifier — Zimbabwe are already through to the next stage with three wins in as many games and the USA are already out of contention after losing all three matches so far.

Pride is all that the USA will be playing for today while the Chevrons will hope to keep their hundred per cent record intact heading into the next stage.

Teams:

United States of America: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Usman Rafiq, Abhishek Paradkar

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

