First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Visitors recall experienced pacer Suranga Lakmal for two-match Test series

Lakmal returned to Sri Lanka's Test squad after missing the tour of Pakistan due to dengue fever.

Asian News International, Jan 15, 2020 09:39:01 IST

Colombo: Suranga Lakmal made a comeback to Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Visitors recall experienced pacer Suranga Lakmal for two-match Test series

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal celebrates a wicket with teammates. AP

Lakmal returned to Sri Lanka's Test squad after missing the tour of Pakistan due to dengue fever.

The Lankan Side lost the recently concluded two-Test match series against Pakistan 1-0. Pakistan secured a 263 runs victory in the second Test while the first Test was abandoned due to rain.

The 32-year-old last played Test cricket in August 2019 against New Zealand. Lakmal has been Sri Lanka's main bowler in the away Test series over the years. He played 59 Tests and scalped 141 wickets with an average of 39.00.

Sri Lanka Team will leave for Zimbabwe on the 16 January. The first of the two Test matches starts on 19 January.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 09:39:01 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lakshan Sandakan, Niroshan Dickwella, Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal, Test Cricket, Vishwa Fernando, Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all