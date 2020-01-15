Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Visitors recall experienced pacer Suranga Lakmal for two-match Test series
Lakmal returned to Sri Lanka's Test squad after missing the tour of Pakistan due to dengue fever.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Colombo: Suranga Lakmal made a comeback to Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal celebrates a wicket with teammates. AP
Lakmal returned to Sri Lanka's Test squad after missing the tour of Pakistan due to dengue fever.
The Lankan Side lost the recently concluded two-Test match series against Pakistan 1-0. Pakistan secured a 263 runs victory in the second Test while the first Test was abandoned due to rain.
The 32-year-old last played Test cricket in August 2019 against New Zealand. Lakmal has been Sri Lanka's main bowler in the away Test series over the years. He played 59 Tests and scalped 141 wickets with an average of 39.00.
Sri Lanka Team will leave for Zimbabwe on the 16 January. The first of the two Test matches starts on 19 January.
Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal.
Updated Date:
Jan 15, 2020 09:39:01 IST
