First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
SL in ZIM | 1st Test Jan 19, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal collects four-fer on Day 5 as visitors grab series lead with 10-wicket win

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal claimed four scalps to help dismiss Zimbabwe cheaply as Sri Lanka wrapped up a 10-wicket victory on the final day of the first Test at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Reuters, Jan 23, 2020 21:58:35 IST

Harare: Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal claimed four scalps to help dismiss Zimbabwe cheaply as Sri Lanka wrapped up a 10-wicket victory on the final day of the first Test at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Resuming on 30 without loss, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 170 in their second innings, leaving Sri Lanka to knock off 14 runs for the win.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal collects four-fer on Day 5 as visitors grab series lead with 10-wicket win

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal celebrates the dismissal of concussion substitute Brian Mudzinganyama with teammates. AP

Lakmal took 4-27 in 20 overs as he ripped through the top order with Zimbabwe losing three quick wickets for the addition of just eight runs in the morning session.

He had Prince Masvaure (17) caught by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella in his first over, while Brian Mudzinganyama (16) was dismissed lbw in his second.

First innings top-scorer Craig Ervine (7) was the victim in his third over, caught by captain Dimuth Karunaratne at short leg.

Following that setback, the hosts moved the score to 120 before Lakmal claimed the prized wicket of Brendan Taylor (38), who showed no movement of the feet as he picked out Kusal Mendis at mid on.

Zimbabwe tried to bat time after that, but when Lahiru Kumara (3-32) ripped through their lower order with the second new ball, their fate was sealed.

Sri Lanka amassed 515 for nine declared in their first innings, with Angelo Mathews unbeaten on 200.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 358.

The second Test will start on Monday at the same venue.

Zimbabwe returned to Test cricket for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in 2018.

They were briefly suspended by the International Cricket Council last year because of government interference.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 21:58:35 IST

Tags : Cricket, Lahiru Kumara, Sports, Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal, Test Cricket, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all