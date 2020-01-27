First Cricket
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
BAN in PAK Jan 27, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
IND in NZ Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 at Harare

Catch all the Live scores and updates from Day 1 of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 27, 2020 13:30:47 IST

1/0
Overs
4.2
R/R
0.24
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Prince Masvaure Batting 0 16 0 0
Kevin Kasuza Batting 1 10 0 0
Suranga Lakmal 2.2 2 0 0
Vishwa Fernando 2 1 1 0

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scorecard

1st Test report: Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe by ten wickets in the first Test here at the Harare Sports Club.

The victory came on the final day of the Test between both teams, when the Srilankan team was chasing only 14 runs to win the match. They completed the chase in 3 overs.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 at Harare

Sri Lanka won the first Test against Zimbabwe by 10 wickets. AP

Resuming day five at 30/0, Zimbabwe had a bad start to their day as they were quickly reduced to 41/3 in the 23rd over.

Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams then retrieved the innings for the hosts as the duo put on 79 runs for the fourth wicket, but Suranga Lakmal provided the much-needed breakthrough to Sri Lanka in the 45th over as he dismissed Taylor (38).

Soon after, Williams (39) was also sent back to the pavilion, reducing Zimbabwe to 120/5.

Sri Lanka finally bundled out Zimbabwe for 170 and was set a target of 14 runs for the win. Lakmal picked up maximum wickets for Sri Lanka as he dismissed four batsmen.

In the first innings, Zimbabwe had scored 358, while Sri Lanka scored 515/7 with the help of Angelo Mathews' maiden double ton.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will now take on each other in the second Test from 27-31 January.

With ANI inputs

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

