Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 5 at Harare
Catch all the Live updates and scores from Day 5 of the opening Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs CAN Australia Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SCO Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 126 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 253 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BAN Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 IND Vs ZIM India Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 23 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 PAK Vs SL Pakistan Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AFG Vs ENG Afghanistan Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 21 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SA Vs NIGU South Africa Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Qatar Women by 61 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Kuwait Women beat Oman Women by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG vs CAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs NZ - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs JAPU - Jan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Despite keeping mum on CAA and NRC, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP may find favour among Delhi Muslims for education reforms, power subsidy
-
'Kamal Nath will be dragged out by collar if he addresses rally in Delhi': Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams Congress for naming MP CM star campaigner
-
Woman IPS officer alleges Assam Rifles personnel molested, assaulted her; force denies charge, accuses her of misuse of power
-
Coronavirus spreads from China, infects at least 500, scientists see grim reminders of SARS, MERS
-
Australian Open 2020: Sania Mirza retires mid-way into women's doubles first round clash due to calf injury
-
Kabir Khan on Amazon Prime Video show The Forgotten Army, his cricket drama 83 and the nexus between history and politics
-
At Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan, how a homemaker's call to resist CAA-NRC blossomed into a protest
-
Watch: Spoken word poet Jurczok 1001's verses take on the media, politics and fake news
-
India slips in The Economist’s Democracy rankings: Soon after IMF's GDP growth cut forecast, another grim outlook hits stumbling economy
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 4, report: Angelo Mathews made a maiden double century to drive Sri Lanka to 515-9 declared and a lead of 157 runs over Zimbabwe in the first Test on Wednesday.
Mathews was 200 not out at the declaration and batted for exactly 10 hours over two days to take Sri Lanka well past Zimbabwe's first innings of 358 all out.
Zimbabwe was 30-0 in its second innings and still 127 behind at stumps on the fourth day.
Zimbabwe needs to bat solidly on the final day to have a chance at a draw in its first Test in more than a year. Sri Lanka has hopes of applying pressure at Harare Sports Club to set up a victory.
Zimbabwe's Prince Masvaure, right, leaves a delivery on day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka. AP
The teams are playing two Tests in the series.
Mathews wore down the bowlers with a mixture of solid defense and aggressive stroke-play. The 32-year-old right-hander faced 468 balls and cracked 16 fours and three sixes, sharing a 136-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Niroshan Dickwella (63).
“I had to work really hard, the Zimbabweans didn’t give anything away,” Mathews said. “They just bowled exactly the lines and the lengths required on these kind of wickets. They kept hitting the right areas and we had to work extremely hard. We had to grind and grind and grind and fortunately I was able to do that with the help of the other batters.”
Dickwella departed when he was trapped lbw by off-spinner Sikandar Raza (3-62), who also removed Suranga Lakmal (27) and Lasith Embuldeniya for a duck.
“For a nation who hasn’t played Test cricket in 17, 18 months — and we’ve gone through a tough period — to be able to take the Test to a fifth day, I think we’re on the right direction,” Raza said.
Debutant Zimbabwe pace bowler Victor Nyauchi ended with figures of 3-69 and also claimed the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva for 63.
Sri Lanka was 295-4 overnight and had Kusal Mendis’ 80 from the previous day as its second highest score of the innings.
Zimbabwe opening batsman Kevin Kasuza, who is playing his first Test, has been replaced for the rest of the game after suffering a delayed concussion. Kasuza, who scored 63 in the first innings, was hit by the ball on the helmet while fielding close to the batsman at short leg on day three.
He was replaced by Brian Mudzinganyama under the International Cricket Council's new concussion rules.
Mudzinganyama was 15 not out opening the batting with Prince Masvaure in Zimbabwe's second innings. Masvaure, who scored a half century in the first innings, was unbeaten on 14 at the close of play.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 23, 2020 13:24:50 IST
Also See
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Visitors recall experienced pacer Suranga Lakmal for two-match Test series
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 3 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 63 runs
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Kevin Kasuza strikes fifty on debut as hosts reach 189/2 at close of play on opening day