First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
AUS in IND | 2nd ODI Jan 17, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
IRE in WI Jan 20, 2020
WI vs IRE
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 at Harare

Catch all the updates from Day one of the opening Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 19, 2020 13:51:33 IST

97/1
Overs
52.0
R/R
1.87
Fours
12
Sixes
1
Extras
0
Kevin Kasuza Batting 42 154 5 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Zimbabwe will eye a first-ever Test victory over Sri Lanka when the two teams lock horns in the first of the two-match series in Harare on Sunday. This will be the first time that the African nation is hosting Test cricket since 2017.

Sri Lanka's previous Test assignment came against Pakistan, where they conceded the series to the hosts in December.

Kusal Perera, who scored a century against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2016, does not find a place in the squad due to his dwindling form. However, the middle-order batting is bolstered by the presence of veteran Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis.

Dimuth Karunaratne captains the visitors, with Suranga Lakmal returning to the Test side. Lakmal has been an integral part of the Lankan's Test set up, having taken 141 wickets in 59 Tests. He last played for the Islanders in the longest format back in August 2019.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020 13:51:33 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dimuth Karuaratne, Lakmal, Sports, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Suranga, Zimbabwe Cricket Tewam, Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all