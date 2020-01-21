First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 3 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 63 runs

Catch all the Live scores and updates from Day 3 of the opening Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 21, 2020 20:44:30 IST

358/10
Overs
148.0
R/R
2.42
Fours
32
Sixes
6
Extras
6
295/4
Overs
106.0
R/R
2.78
Fours
27
Sixes
2
Extras
11

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scorecard

Report, Day 2: Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya took five wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out hosts Zimbabwe out for 358 on day two of the first test at the Harare Sports Club on Monday, but the home side will be pleased with their batting efforts on their return to Test cricket.

The tourists reached the close at 42 for one in their reply, a deficit of 316 runs that they will seek to wipe out on a slow pitch on day three in the first match of a two-Test series.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 3 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 63 runs

Sri Lanka batsman Dimuth Karunaratne, right, avoids a run out during the second day of first Test against Zimbabwe. AP

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (12 not out) and Kusal Mendis (6 not out) are at the crease after Sri Lanka lost opener Oshada Fernando for 21, bowled by Donald Tiripano with the seamer’s first ball in the match.

Zimbabwe had resumed on the second morning on 189 for two, but lost Brendan Taylor (21) early when he was trapped leg before by seamer Suranga Lakmal (3-53), who also accounted for top scorer Craig Ervine (85).

Embuldeniya (5-115) then ate into the middle order, removing captain Sean Williams (18), the dangerous Sikandar Raza (41) and Regis Chakabva (8). He claimed his second five-wicket haul in tests when he bowled Kyle Jarvis for one.

Zimbabwe batted for 148 overs for their 358, showing great patience at the crease as they made Sri Lanka toil for their wickets.

The tour was hastily arranged, having only been announced on 8 January. Zimbabwe, returning to Test cricket for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in 2018, were briefly suspended by the International Cricket Council last year because of government interference in the sport, but were reinstated in October.

The second Test will also be played at the Harare Sports Club, starting on 27 January.

With inputs from Reuters

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 20:44:30 IST

Tags : Craig Ervine, Dimuth Karunaratne, Donald Tiripano, Harare, International Cricket Council, Kusal Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Sri Lanka, ZIM V SL, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all