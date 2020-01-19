Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Zimbabwe will eye a first-ever Test victory over Sri Lanka when the two teams lock horns in the first of the two-match series in Harare on Sunday. This will be the first time that the African nation is hosting Test cricket since 2017.

Sri Lanka's previous Test assignment came against Pakistan, where they conceded the series to the hosts in December.

Kusal Perera, who scored a century against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2016, does not find a place in the squad due to his dwindling form. However, the middle-order batting is bolstered by the presence of veteran Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis.

Dimuth Karunaratne captains the visitors, with Suranga Lakmal returning to the Test side. Lakmal has been an integral part of the Lankan's Test set up, having taken 141 wickets in 59 Tests. He last played for the Islanders in the longest format back in August 2019.

