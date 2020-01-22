First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis power visitors to 295-4 on day three of first Test

Mathews is closing on his 10th century, and first since December 2018 against New Zealand. In at 92-2, he endured a fast bowling onslaught from debutant Victor Nyauchi and Kyle Jarvis

The Associated Press, Jan 22, 2020 00:05:38 IST

Harare: Angelo Mathews was 92 not out as Sri Lanka closed on 295-4 in reply to Zimbabwe's 358 on day three of the first Test on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis power visitors to 295-4 on day three of first Test

Angelo Mathews in action against Zimbabwe. AP

Kusal Mendis added 80 as Sri Lanka reached stumps just 63 runs in arrears on the first innings, and set to make Zimbabwe chase.

“Zimbabwe bowled a good line and length and the outfield was a bit slow,” Mendis said. “I really hope that Angelo can bat on tomorrow for a big score.”

Mathews is closing on his 10th century, and first since December 2018 against New Zealand. In at 92-2, he endured a fast bowling onslaught from debutant Victor Nyauchi and Kyle Jarvis.

Mathews asserted himself against the spinners to smash seven boundaries and two sixes in facing 253 balls so far.

Sri Lanka resumed the day on 42-1, adding 50 runs in the first session at Harare Sports Club before Dimuth Karunaratne gifted Nyauchi his first wicket in test cricket. The Sri Lanka captain flicked a full delivery for another debutant Ainsley Ndlovu to take a catch at short midwicket.

“Claiming the wicket of the Sri Lanka captain on debut is something that I will keep in mind for a long time," Nyauchi said. "I’m someone who likes challenges, so I was just telling myself to bowl normal length. The pitch isn’t doing well so I was just going for line and length.”

Mendis and Mathews put on a 92-run third-wicket partnership until Mendis was out nicking Nyauchi to Brendan Taylor at first slip. Nyauchi has 2-38.

Dinesh Chandimal was the only other wicket to fall, on 12, after he gave spinner and captain Sean Williams a return catch.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 22, 2020 00:05:38 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dinesh Chandimal, Kyle Jarvis, Sean Williams, SportsTracker, Victor Nyauchi, Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all