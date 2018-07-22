First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ZIM | 5th ODI Jul 22, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
PAK in ZIM | 4th ODI Jul 20, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Visitors complete ODI series whitewash with crushing 131-run win in final match

Pakistan completed a series whitewash over Zimbabwe with a 131-run win on Sunday in the fifth and final match.

The Associated Press, July 22, 2018

Bulawayo: Imam-ul-Haq smashed his third century of the series and Fakhar Zaman became the fastest batsman to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs as Pakistan swept Zimbabwe 5-0 with a 131-run win in the fifth one-day international on Sunday.

Imam hit 110 off 105 balls and Zaman scored 85 off 83 to reach the 1,000 mark in only his 18th ODI, with Pakistan posting yet another strong total of 364-4 after choosing to bat.

Pakistan's pose with the trophy during the price ceremony after winning the fifth One-Day International (ODI) series final cricket match against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, on, July 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA

Pakistan pose with the trophy after winning the series against Zimbabwe. AFP/Jekesai Njikizana

Zaman improved on the record of 21 matches which was shared by five cricketers, including his teammate Babar Azam, who made 106 off 76.

Zimbabwe's top-order batsmen finally found some sort of form and finished on 233-4 — their best total in the series.

Ryan Murray, dropped twice, top scored with 47 off 70 and Peter Moor remained unbeaten on a 54-ball 44.

In a lopsided series, Pakistan won two matches by nine wickets and two by more than 200 runs before wrapping up the series on Sunday.

"It was a great team effort, we wanted to finish on a high note," said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Imam and Zaman continued their prolific run against a weak bowling attack by sharing the fourth century-stand of the series.

Zaman, who needed 20 to complete 1,000 runs, reached the landmark with a cracking square cut boundary off Tendai Chatara.

Zaman finished with 515 runs in the series that included a century and also Pakistan's first ever double hundred in an ODI. It was the second most runs in a bilateral ODI series after Virat Kohli's 558 runs, which the India skipper made against South Africa earlier this year in a six-match series.

Zaman looked set to break Kohli's record before he was caught behind off Liam Roche after putting on a 168-run opening stand off 150 balls with Imam.

"I really enjoyed it," Zaman said of his brilliant run in the series. "I was taking my time at the start, waiting to punish the bad deliveries."

Imam hit eight fours and a six before he was trapped leg before wicket while going for a sweep shot off Wellington Masakadza's off-spin bowling.

Azam then took charge and scored at a brisk pace as Pakistan clobbered 44 runs in the last three overs. Azam hit nine fours and two sixes and completed his eighth ODI century.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe both made 34 runs each and shared a 66-run first-wicket stand before falling in successive overs.

Prince Masvaure (39) and Murray also got starts before both fell while going for big shots. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz picked up 2-47 while fast bowler Hasan Ali got 2-55.

Hamilton Masakadza conceded there was a huge gap between his inexperienced team and Pakistan.

"This series has shown how big a gap there is and how much work remains to be done before our next series," he said.

The hosts were without five top players for the series due to differences with their cricket board.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018

Tags : #Asif Ali #Babar Azam #Cricket #Fakhar Zaman #Imam-Ul-Haq #ODI Cricket #Pakistan National Cricket Team #Shoaib Malik #Zimbabwe National Cricket Team #Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan #Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 2018

Also See

3 brilliant weather apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3730 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all