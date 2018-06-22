First Cricket
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez recalled into national side after clearing bowling action

Pakistan recalled Mohammad Hafeez to their Twenty20 and one-day squads Friday for the tour of Zimbabwe after the all-rounder's bowling action was cleared last month.

Agence France-Presse, June 22, 2018

Karachi: Pakistan recalled Mohammad Hafeez to their Twenty20 and one-day squads Friday for the tour of Zimbabwe after the all-rounder's bowling action was cleared last month.

The 37-year-old had his bowling reported as suspect during the one-day series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates last October before an assessment declared his action as illegal – the third time in his career.

Hafeez underwent corrective measures and was cleared to bowl following another assessment this May.

Britain Cricket - Pakistan v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 7, 2017 Pakistans Mohammad Hafeez celebrates taking the wicket of South Africas Quinton de Kock (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - 14803370

File image of Mohammad Hafeez. Reuters

Pakistan's chief of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq said, "Hafeez warranted a place after clearing his action.

Uncapped opener Sahibzada Farhan was also selected for the T20 squad "after showing good form in domestic matches," said Inzamam.

The 22-year-old Farhan hails from Charsadda, a small city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan, hosts Zimbabwe and Australia feature in a Twenty20 tri-series which will take place from 1 to 8 July.

Pakistan will then feature in a five-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe starting 13 July.

"Asif Ali was included in the ODI squad to strengthen the lower middle order while Junaid Khan and Yasir Shah make a comeback in the ODI squad after getting fit from the injury," said Inzamam.

Batsman Babar Azam was not considered for T20s because he is recovering from injury and as per medical staff, it is hoped that he will be fit for the ODIs, added Inzamam.

Squad (Twenty20): Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan

Squad (ODI): Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam (subject to fitness), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018

