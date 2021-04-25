Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Harare

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 25 April, 2021

25 April, 2021
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Innings Break
165/3 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
0/0 (0.0 ov)

165/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.25 0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Innings Break

Zimbabwe need 166 runs in 120 balls at 8.3 rpo

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 25th, 2021
  • 15:44:30 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss report: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe on Sunday in the third and final Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club with the series level at 1-1.

Captain Babar Azam's decision was influenced by the fact that the team batting first successfully defended their total in the previous two matches.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. AP

PakiFile image of Babar Azam. AP

Azam and rival captain Brendan Taylor agreed that the pitch was bowler friendly and it would be a challenge to surpass 140 runs.

Pakistan made three changes to the team that suffered a shock 19-run loss two days ago with Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hasan Ali replacing Asif Ali, Danish Aziz and Arshad Iqbal.

Zimbabwe dropped Tinashe Kumanhukamwe even though he top scored with 34 in the second international. Sean Williams took his place.

Zimbabwe XI: Tarisai Musakanda, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: April 25, 2021 15:44:30 IST

Tags:

