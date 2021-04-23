Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Harare

|Zimbabwe
|Pakistan
|118/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.9
|99/10 (19.5 ov) - R/R 4.99
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Hasnain
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Blessing Muzarabani
|4
|0
|24
|1
|Luke Jongwe
|3.5
|0
|18
|4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 99/10 (19.5)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Arshad Iqbal 0(1)
Mohammad Hasnain 0(0)
|
Arshad Iqbal 0(1) S.R (0)
c Ryan Burl b Luke Jongwe
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club Friday.
The tourists made two changes from the team that won the first match by 11 runs at the same venue Wednesday with Asif Ali replacing Haider Ali and debutant Arshad Iqbal coming in for Mohammad Nawaz.
Zimbabwe also made changes as they sought a victory that would level the three-match series with Brendan Taylor and Tarisai Musakanda elevated in place of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine.
Opening batsman Taylor, who missed the first match due to a stomach bug, took over the captaincy from Williams.
Teams
Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor (capt), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)
TV umpire: Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Before the postponement, 14 league matches were conducted between 20 February and 3 March.
The former batsman, who is Pakistan's highest run-getter in Tests with most centuries, said that at times selection of players was made because of pressure created by the media, ex-players and analysts on their Youtube channels.
Babar hit 122, his first T20 international century, as Pakistan chased down a challenging target of 204 with two overs to spare.