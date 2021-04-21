Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 21 April, 2021

21 April, 2021
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Pakistan

149/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Zimbabwe

21/2 (3.0 ov)

Pakistan Zimbabwe
149/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.45 21/2 (3.0 ov) - R/R 7

Play In Progress

Zimbabwe need 129 runs in 102 balls at 7.58 rpo

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe - 0

Tadiwanashe Marumani - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe Batting 7 8 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Hasnain 1.6 0 8 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 21/2 (3)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Tadiwanashe Marumani 0(1) S.R (0)

c Babar Azam b Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Harare

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 21st, 2021
  • 14:28:59 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and the home team has opted to field first against Pakistan in the first T20I being played Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan have handed a debut to all-rounder Danish Aziz, who is a left-handed bastman and left-arm orthodox spin bowler, as they aim to finalise their squad for the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Image: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Image: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The visitors are coming into the contest after handing a 3-1 defeat to South Africa in a four-match T20I series. Pakistan also won the ODI series 2-1 on the tour of South Africa. On the other hand, Zimbabwe suffered a clean sweep in their last T20I series by Afghanistan in the UAE.

The other two matches of the series will be played on 23 and 25 April respectively.

Teams:

Zimbabwe playing XI: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams(c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Updated Date: April 21, 2021 14:28:59 IST

Tags:

