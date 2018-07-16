Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, bowlers shine as Sarfraz Ahmed and Co beat hosts by 9 wickets in second ODI
Usman Khan took four wickets and Hasan Ali chipped in with 3 for 32 to bowl the hosts out, Pakistan's top order batsmen then capping a commanding performance.
Agence France-Presse,
July 16, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 86 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN West Indies beat Bangladesh by 166 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6298
|126
|2
|India
|5743
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3391
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Bulawayo: Pakistan continued their dominance with both bat and ball to win the second of five ODIs against Zimbabwe by nine wickets.
Opener Fakhar Zaman eased to his second ODI century, finishing with a career best 117 not-out, to seal a win that had been set up by Pakistan's seam attack, who bowled Zimbabwe out for 194.
Usman Khan took four wickets and Hasan Ali chipped in with 3 for 32 to bowl the hosts out, Pakistan's top order batsmen then capping a commanding performance.
Fakhar Zaman (left) and Imam-ul-Haq put on 119-run stand for the first wicket to help Pakistan chase down the total in 36 overs. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first on another cold morning in Bulawayo, They were put under immediate pressure by Pakistan's new ball attack, and in particular Khan. He had both openers caught behind in his first spell.
Zimbabwe briefly rallied during a 62-run partnership between Masakadza and Tarisai Musakanda. but that was their best stand.
After Khan took two wickets with consecutive deliveries in the 44th over, the hosts were 166 for 7 and sinking fast.
Moor cobbled together stands with the lower order to keep his side ticking along, and brought up a third ODI fifty in the 48th over. But after he fell attempting to up the run rate, Pakistan made short work of Zimbabwe's tail to bowl the hosts out four balls short of a completed fifty overs.
Zimbabwe could not match Pakistan’s precision and menace with the ball and openers Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq took 54 from the powerplay without ever giving more than a half chance to the fielders. The pair took their opening stand to 119 before Imam was run out, against the run of play, for 44.
At the other end, Zaman raced past a run-a-ball fifty untroubled by the Zimbabwean attack and reached three figures in the 32nd over.
With Babar Azam for company, he quickly knocked off the runs required for victory, sending Pakistan 2-0 up in the series.
Updated Date:
Jul 16, 2018
Also See
Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Bulawayo, Full Cricket Score: Sarfaraz and Co win by 201 runs
Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Bulawayo, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 9 wickets
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq scores a century as hosts are beaten by 201 runs in first ODI