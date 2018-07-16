First Cricket
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, bowlers shine as Sarfraz Ahmed and Co beat hosts by 9 wickets in second ODI

Usman Khan took four wickets and Hasan Ali chipped in with 3 for 32 to bowl the hosts out, Pakistan's top order batsmen then capping a commanding performance.

Agence France-Presse, July 16, 2018

Bulawayo: Pakistan continued their dominance with both bat and ball to win the second of five ODIs against Zimbabwe by nine wickets.

Opener Fakhar Zaman eased to his second ODI century, finishing with a career best 117 not-out, to seal a win that had been set up by Pakistan's seam attack, who bowled Zimbabwe out for 194.

Usman Khan took four wickets and Hasan Ali chipped in with 3 for 32 to bowl the hosts out, Pakistan's top order batsmen then capping a commanding performance.

Fakhar Zaman (left) and Imam-ul-Haq a formed 119-run partnership for the first wicket to help Pakistan chase down the total in 36 overs. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Fakhar Zaman (left) and Imam-ul-Haq put on 119-run stand for the first wicket to help Pakistan chase down the total in 36 overs. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first on another cold morning in Bulawayo, They were put under immediate pressure by Pakistan's new ball attack, and in particular Khan. He had both openers caught behind in his first spell.

Zimbabwe briefly rallied during a 62-run partnership between Masakadza and Tarisai Musakanda. but that was their best stand.

After Khan took two wickets with consecutive deliveries in the 44th over, the hosts were 166 for 7 and sinking fast.

Moor cobbled together stands with the lower order to keep his side ticking along, and brought up a third ODI fifty in the 48th over. But after he fell attempting to up the run rate, Pakistan made short work of Zimbabwe's tail to bowl the hosts out four balls short of a completed fifty overs.

Zimbabwe could not match Pakistan’s precision and menace with the ball and openers Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq took 54 from the powerplay without ever giving more than a half chance to the fielders. The pair took their opening stand to 119 before Imam was run out, against the run of play, for 44.

At the other end, Zaman raced past a run-a-ball fifty untroubled by the Zimbabwean attack and reached three figures in the 32nd over.

With Babar Azam for company, he quickly knocked off the runs required for victory, sending Pakistan 2-0 up in the series.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018

Tags : #Babar Azam #Cricket #Fakhar Zaman #Hasan Ali #Imam-Ul-Haq #Pakistan #PowerPlay #Tarisai Musakanda #Zimbabwe #Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan #Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6298 126
2 India 5743 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3391 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

