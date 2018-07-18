Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf shines as Sarfraz and Co win 3rd ODI by 9 wickets to clinch series
Pakistan sealed a series win after strolling to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third one-day international. Faheem Ashreaf starred with a 5-wicket haul.
Agence France-Presse,
July 18, 2018
Bulawayo: Pakistan sealed a series win after strolling to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third one-day international on Wednesday.
Pakistan seamer Faheem Ashraf took a career best five for 22 as the hosts were skittled for just 67.
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf took a career best 5/22. Image courtesy: @ZimCricketv
The total was the home side's lowest ever against Pakistan, and the lowest ever recorded in 78 ODIs at Queens Sports Club.
In reply opener Fakhar Zaman then hit an undefeated 43 as Pakistan needed just 10 overs to seal victory and take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-game series.
Once again Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first, but their slide began as early as the second over.
Prince Masvaure, on his debut, was caught out on a lifter from and Zimbabwe were under immediate pressure at 1 for 1.
The hosts were wobbling at 26 for 3 when matters went from bad to worse when Ashraf came on as first change in the 10th over.
He quickly had Peter Moor brilliantly caught in the slips by Babar Azam before trapping Chamu Chibhabha leg before wicket with a skidding full delivery.
He then had Elton Chigumbura caught behind and castled Ryan Murray as Zimbabwe slipped to a perilous 54 for 8.
