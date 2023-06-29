Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Sixes Match 1 at Bulawayo

Cricket

Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Sixes Match 1 at Bulawayo

ZIM vs OMA LIVE: Follow scorecard, updates and match commentary from Zimbabwe vs Oman World Cup qualifier contest.

Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Sixes Match 1 at Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, Updates, Match Commentary, Quick Scorecard. Image: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE: Oman have decided to bowl first in the first Super Sixes match of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The Asian side is the underdog going into the contest as they qualified for the Super Sixes with 2 wins from 4 matches in Group B. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, won all four matches in Group A.

“We will bowl first. There is a bit of seam movement that will help our pacers. They are playing well, so we want to restrict them to a low total and chase that down. It was a bad game last time around against Scotland, but we will get better. Only one change in the pace bowling department,” Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood said at the toss.

Related Articles

Pakistan

Pakistan not keen to play against Afghanistan in Chennai during ODI World Cup 2023: Report

Pakistan

Pakistan foreign affairs ministry evaluating team's participation in 2023 ODI World Cup

“The wicket looks a bit dry, should be a bit slower but we’ll adapt. I’m fit now, got some nice rest and recovery. The guys have had quite a lot of cricket in Bulawayo. We will have to adapt to conditions here, but I trust the boys to do that. Few changes from the last game – Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani sitting out,” home side captain Craig Ervine said.

Zimbabwe playing XI: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Oman playing XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 29, 2023 12:40:05 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'Highly doubt ICC will heed to this request': Ashwin on PCB's request for changing World Cup matches venues
First Cricket News

'Highly doubt ICC will heed to this request': Ashwin on PCB's request for changing World Cup matches venues

PCB had requested to swap the venues for their matches against Australia and Afghanistan in Bangalore and Chennai respectively

West Indies vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match at Harare: Dutch stun Windies
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match at Harare: Dutch stun Windies

WI vs NED Highlights: Follow scorecard, updates and commentary from West Indies vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 qualifier match.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Highlights: India vs Pakistan on 15 October, final in Ahmedabad on 19 November
First Cricket News

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Highlights: India vs Pakistan on 15 October, final in Ahmedabad on 19 November

World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Highlights: The World Cup will start on 5 October with England facing New Zealand at Ahmedabad. The final will be on 19 November at Ahmedabad while India play Pakistan on 15 October, also at the same stadium.