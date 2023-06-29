ZIM vs OMA LIVE: Follow scorecard, updates and match commentary from Zimbabwe vs Oman World Cup qualifier contest.
Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE: Oman have decided to bowl first in the first Super Sixes match of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.
The Asian side is the underdog going into the contest as they qualified for the Super Sixes with 2 wins from 4 matches in Group B. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, won all four matches in Group A.
“We will bowl first. There is a bit of seam movement that will help our pacers. They are playing well, so we want to restrict them to a low total and chase that down. It was a bad game last time around against Scotland, but we will get better. Only one change in the pace bowling department,” Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood said at the toss.
“The wicket looks a bit dry, should be a bit slower but we’ll adapt. I’m fit now, got some nice rest and recovery. The guys have had quite a lot of cricket in Bulawayo. We will have to adapt to conditions here, but I trust the boys to do that. Few changes from the last game – Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani sitting out,” home side captain Craig Ervine said.
Zimbabwe playing XI: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Oman playing XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
PCB had requested to swap the venues for their matches against Australia and Afghanistan in Bangalore and Chennai respectively
WI vs NED Highlights: Follow scorecard, updates and commentary from West Indies vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 qualifier match.
World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Highlights: The World Cup will start on 5 October with England facing New Zealand at Ahmedabad. The final will be on 19 November at Ahmedabad while India play Pakistan on 15 October, also at the same stadium.