Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim to miss remainder of tour for personal reasons

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will leave Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe on Wednesday for family reasons, the national board said.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said the 34-year-old would fly straight back to Dhaka and appealed for the media to "respect" his privacy.

Mushfiqur will miss Bangladesh's three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe on July 16, 18, and 20.

He had already been granted leave to miss the three Twenty20 internationals that follow the series.

Bangladesh got off to a positive start on the Zimbabwe tour with a win in the one-off Test in Harare. Mahmudullah, playing his last Test, led the way with an unbeaten 150 in the first innings to resurrect from 132/6 and help Bangladesh post 468.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz' five-wicket haul and Shakib Al Hasan's four-fer helped the visitors bundle Zimbabwe out for 276. Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain then scored tons to set a daunting target of 477. Meihdy Hasan was at it again in the second innings as he scalped four wickets along with Taskin Ahmed to bowl Zimbabwe out for 256 and clinch the victory.

With inputs from AFP