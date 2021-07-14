Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Hosts' Roy Kaia reported for suspect bowling action during Test match, say ICC

  • Agence France-Presse
  • July 14th, 2021
  • 23:46:38 IST

Dubai: Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the weekend Test against Bangladesh in Harare, the ICC said in a statement Wednesday.

Some resolute batting and dropped catches held up Bangladesh before they completed a crushing 220-run win over Zimbabwe on the final day of the one-off Test at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Representational image. Reuters

Needing a world record 477 to win, the hosts were all out for 256 after brave innings from nightwatchman Donald Tiripano and fast-medium bowler Blessing Muzarabani delayed the tourists' celebrations.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Zimbabwe team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 29-year-old off-spinner's bowling action," the ICC statement said.

Video of the suspect bowling incident will now be assessed by an expert panel, the statement added.

"Kaia is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the conclusions of the expert panel's review are known," it said.

