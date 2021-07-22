Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 22 July, 2021

22 July, 2021
Starts 16:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

152/10 (19.0 ov)

1st T20I
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

97/0 (11.5 ov)

Zimbabwe Bangladesh
152/10 (19.0 ov) - R/R 8 97/0 (11.5 ov) - R/R 8.2

Play In Progress

Bangladesh need 56 runs in 49 balls at 6.85 rpo

Mohammad Naim - 44

Soumya Sarkar - 48

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Naim Batting 44 31 5 0
Soumya Sarkar Batting 48 42 4 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Wesley Madhevere 2.5 0 22 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

97 (97) R/R: 7.97

Mohammad Naim 44(31)
Soumya Sarkar 48(42)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Harare, LIVE Cricket Score

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 22nd, 2021
  • 17:33:03 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

1st T20I toss update: Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Thursday in the first match of a three Twenty20 internationals series.

The hosts hope to end the dominance of the tourists, who won a one-off Test and all three one-day internationals in the southern Africa nation this month.

Middle-order batsman Sikander Raza captains Zimbabwe as Brendan Taylor is being rested ahead of tours to Ireland and Scotland.

Mahmudullah Riyad leads Bangladesh, who are playing their 100th T20 match having won 32, drawn two and lost 65.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

With inputs from AFP  

Updated Date: July 22, 2021 17:33:03 IST

Tags:

