Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Harare

Toss report: Afghanistan have been on a roll ever since they arrived in Zimbabwe, having won every single game in their limited-overs tour of the Southern African nation so far.

They will hope to maintain that streak when they take on the hosts in the second Twenty20 International at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The Afghans won the toss and opted to bat and named an unchanged side for this game. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine, on the other hand, announced two changes — Donald Tiripano and Tadiwanashe Marumani replacing Blessing Muzarabani and Milton Shumba.

Afghanistan seamer Nijat Masood had starred in the opening T20I on Saturday, his haul of 3/39 restricting Zimbabwe to 159/8. Opener Hazratullah Zazai (45) and middle-order bat Najibullah Zadran (44 not out) then led the way for the visitors as they chased the target down with six wickets and four deliveries to spare.

The third and final T20I, Afghanistan’s final game of the tour, will take place on Tuesday.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

