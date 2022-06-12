Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Harare

|Afghanistan
|Zimbabwe
|112/4 (15.3 ov) - R/R 7.23
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Najibullah Zadran
|Batting
|45
|35
|5
|1
|Mohammad Nabi (C)
|Batting
|6
|8
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sikandar Raza
|2.3
|0
|15
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 88/4 (12.2)
|
24 (24) R/R: 7.57
Najibullah Zadran 15(11)
Mohammad Nabi (C) 6(8)
|
Karim Janat 12(18) S.R (66.66)
c Regis Chakabva b Ryan Burl
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat and will hope to clinch the T20I leg of their tour of Zimbabwe win a victory in the second game of the three-match series,
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: Afghanistan have been on a roll ever since they arrived in Zimbabwe, having won every single game in their limited-overs tour of the Southern African nation so far.
They will hope to maintain that streak when they take on the hosts in the second Twenty20 International at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
The Afghans won the toss and opted to bat and named an unchanged side for this game. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine, on the other hand, announced two changes — Donald Tiripano and Tadiwanashe Marumani replacing Blessing Muzarabani and Milton Shumba.
Afghanistan seamer Nijat Masood had starred in the opening T20I on Saturday, his haul of 3/39 restricting Zimbabwe to 159/8. Opener Hazratullah Zazai (45) and middle-order bat Najibullah Zadran (44 not out) then led the way for the visitors as they chased the target down with six wickets and four deliveries to spare.
The third and final T20I, Afghanistan’s final game of the tour, will take place on Tuesday.
Teams:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood.
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
On queries about the visit being a pointer to recognition of Taliban government in the future, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the visit relates to the humanitarian assistance
Afghanistan completed a 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe on Thursday in a one-day international series in Harare, but made heavy weather of chasing a modest target due to some lacklustre batting.
Securing 10 points from the win at Harare Sports Club lifted the tourists above India and Australia in the standings and left them trailing only leaders Bangladesh and second-placed England.