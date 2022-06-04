Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Harare

|Afghanistan
|Zimbabwe
|193/2 (42.0 ov) - R/R 4.6
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rahmat Shah
|Batting
|75
|111
|6
|2
|Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)
|Batting
|77
|93
|11
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Tanaka Chivanga
|7
|0
|41
|1
|Sikandar Raza
|5.5
|0
|31
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 38/2 (10.5)
|
155 (155) R/R: 4.94
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) 77(93)
Rahmat Shah 66(95)
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) 17(31) S.R (54.83)
c Craig Ervine b Tanaka Chivanga
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bowl at Harare Sports Club on Saturday in the first of three one-day internationals against Afghanistan.
The hosts gave first caps to right-hand opening batsman Innocent Kaia and right-arm fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga as they sought to get back on the winning trail after a series loss to Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan arrived in Zimbabwe to commence the twice postponed tour -- comprising three ODIs and three Twenty 20 internationals -- having lost a one-day series against Bangladesh.
This will be the 26th ODI match between the countries with Afghanistan holding a 15-10 lead.
Teams
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wkt), Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (capt), Wessely Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)
TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
With inputs from AFP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Since seizing power in August, the Taliban have rolled back the marginal gains made by women during the two decades of US intervention in Afghanistan
On 25 May, at least 10 people were killed when three bombs placed on separate minibuses exploded in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif
The team led by JP Singh, the external affairs ministry's point person for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, will meet senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on India's humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan