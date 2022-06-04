Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Harare

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bowl at Harare Sports Club on Saturday in the first of three one-day internationals against Afghanistan.

The hosts gave first caps to right-hand opening batsman Innocent Kaia and right-arm fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga as they sought to get back on the winning trail after a series loss to Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan arrived in Zimbabwe to commence the twice postponed tour -- comprising three ODIs and three Twenty 20 internationals -- having lost a one-day series against Bangladesh.

This will be the 26th ODI match between the countries with Afghanistan holding a 15-10 lead.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wkt), Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (capt), Wessely Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP

