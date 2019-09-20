Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Highlights, Tri-nation T20I series, 5th T20I at Chattogram, Full cricket score: Zimbabwe win by 7 wickets
Check out the live score and updates from the fifth T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.
Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
Toss news: Afghanistan won the toss in the fifth T20I against Zimbabwe and opted to bat first.
The fifth T20I of the tri-series does not hold much importance as Afghanistan and Bangladesh have already booked their places in the final of the tournament. However, the match gives Zimbabwe a chance to end the campaign with a victory. They have not been able to win any match in the tournament so far. Also, Rashid Khan and Co will look at this match as a practice match and an opportunity to fix whatever issues they have currently before they play Bangladesh. They would also like to maintain the winning momentum.
Rashid Khan's unit has been unbeatable in the tournament so far. Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza will retire after the match, bringing an end to his 18-year international career.
Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the final on 24 September.
Teams:
Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Fazal Niazai, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran
Zimbabwe XI: Brendan Taylor(w), Hamilton Masakadza(c), Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Chris Mpofu
Updated Date:
Sep 20, 2019 21:38:49 IST
