First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 3 Jul 03, 2018
ZIM Vs AUS
Australia beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 2 Jul 02, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Australia beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
NZW in ENG Jul 07, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Headingley, Leeds
ICC WWT20Q Jul 07, 2018
IREW vs THAW
Kampong, Utrecht
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Zimbabwe tri-series: Aaron Finch's 172 helps Australia thrash host nation in record-breaking win

Australia stormed to a win over host nation Zimbabwe in the Twenty20 tri-series which also includes Pakistan. Australia scored 229 runs, with Aaron Finch scoring a career best 172, a new record in T20 internationals.

Agence France-Presse, July 03, 2018

Zimbabwe: A slew of records tumbled as Australia destroyed Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the Twenty20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

The Australian team scored 229 in twenty overs. AP

The Australian team scored 229 in twenty overs. AP

Australian captain Aaron Finch powered his way to 172, a new world record high score in T20 internationals, and his opening partnership with D'Arcy Short put up 223, another world record. Australia reached 229 for 2, the highest total ever scored against Zimbabwe in a T20I.

Finch cracked his first six in the fourth over of the morning, and with his third he brought up a 22-ball half century, his fastest in Twenty20 internationals. Australia took 75 from the Powerplay, with Finch doing the bulk of the scoring while Short was content to turn the strike over to his big-hitting partner.

When the team hundred came up halfway through the 10th over, Finch had 74 runs to his name, while Short had managed just 19 from the 24 balls he had faced. Short soon began to find the middle of his own bat, though, and took a brace of sixes off Ryan Burl's legspin to take his strike rate to over a run a ball.

Finch, meanwhile, brought up his second T20I hundred at the end of the 14th over, a century which took just 50 deliveries. Four overs later, his 15th four took Australia's score to 200, and Finch then moved beyond 150 with a swipe to deep midwicket.

Soon afterwards, he surpassed his own world record high score of 156 with his ninth six. Short eventually fell swinging across the line at fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani to be caught for 46, while Finch fell in bizarre circumstances in the final over. Stretching out to hit a full delivery from Muzarabani, he over-balanced and kicked his own stumps to be out hit wicket.

While Muzarabani finished with two wickets to his name, left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro was the only bowler to escape severe punishment. It appeared Zimbabwe might make a fist of their huge chase when openers Solomon Mire and Chamu Chibhabha rushed past 40 in the fourth over, but once they were dismissed regular wickets quickly stalled the innings.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar raced through four overs conceding just 16, while Andrew Tye's seamers were even more effective. Tye took 3 for 12 as Australia inflicted one last record against the host Zimbabwe, who slumped to their largest-ever defeat in T20Is. Zimbabwe will take on Pakistan on Wednesday in the tri-series' next match.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Australia Cricket Team #Cricket #Cricket News #D'Arcy Short #Pakistan #SportsTracker #Zimbabwe Cricket Team #Zimbabwe Tri-Series 2018

Also See

It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 India 4198 123
3 Australia 1959 122
4 England 2127 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all