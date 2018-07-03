Zimbabwe tri-series: Aaron Finch's 172 helps Australia thrash host nation in record-breaking win
Australia stormed to a win over host nation Zimbabwe in the Twenty20 tri-series which also includes Pakistan. Australia scored 229 runs, with Aaron Finch scoring a career best 172, a new record in T20 internationals.
Agence France-Presse,
July 03, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs AUS Australia beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 74 runs
- India in Ireland, 2 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs IND India beat Ireland by 143 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Ireland Women beat Bangladesh Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs PNGW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UGAW vs THAW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs IREW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs BANW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW vs UAEW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs UGAW - Jul 10th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6053
|126
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|India
|4198
|123
|3
|Australia
|1959
|122
|4
|England
|2127
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Zimbabwe: A slew of records tumbled as Australia destroyed Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the Twenty20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.
The Australian team scored 229 in twenty overs. AP
Australian captain Aaron Finch powered his way to 172, a new world record high score in T20 internationals, and his opening partnership with D'Arcy Short put up 223, another world record. Australia reached 229 for 2, the highest total ever scored against Zimbabwe in a T20I.
Finch cracked his first six in the fourth over of the morning, and with his third he brought up a 22-ball half century, his fastest in Twenty20 internationals. Australia took 75 from the Powerplay, with Finch doing the bulk of the scoring while Short was content to turn the strike over to his big-hitting partner.
When the team hundred came up halfway through the 10th over, Finch had 74 runs to his name, while Short had managed just 19 from the 24 balls he had faced. Short soon began to find the middle of his own bat, though, and took a brace of sixes off Ryan Burl's legspin to take his strike rate to over a run a ball.
Finch, meanwhile, brought up his second T20I hundred at the end of the 14th over, a century which took just 50 deliveries. Four overs later, his 15th four took Australia's score to 200, and Finch then moved beyond 150 with a swipe to deep midwicket.
Soon afterwards, he surpassed his own world record high score of 156 with his ninth six. Short eventually fell swinging across the line at fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani to be caught for 46, while Finch fell in bizarre circumstances in the final over. Stretching out to hit a full delivery from Muzarabani, he over-balanced and kicked his own stumps to be out hit wicket.
While Muzarabani finished with two wickets to his name, left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro was the only bowler to escape severe punishment. It appeared Zimbabwe might make a fist of their huge chase when openers Solomon Mire and Chamu Chibhabha rushed past 40 in the fourth over, but once they were dismissed regular wickets quickly stalled the innings.
Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar raced through four overs conceding just 16, while Andrew Tye's seamers were even more effective. Tye took 3 for 12 as Australia inflicted one last record against the host Zimbabwe, who slumped to their largest-ever defeat in T20Is. Zimbabwe will take on Pakistan on Wednesday in the tri-series' next match.
Updated Date:
Jul 03, 2018
Also See
Zimbabwe tri-series: World No 1 ranking up for grabs between Pakistan, Australia; inexperienced hosts face massive challenge
England vs Australia: Lack of bench strength exposed in visitors' humiliating 5-0 whitewash
Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-series, Match 1 at Harare, Full cricket score: Sarfraz Ahmed and Co win by 74 runs