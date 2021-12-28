Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs in January

  • Agence France-Presse
  • December 28th, 2021
  • 15:20:19 IST

Colombo: Zimbabwe will play three one-day internationals in Sri Lanka next month, the island's cricket body announced Tuesday.

All three day-night games in the series will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in the central city of Kandy on 16, 18 and 21 January, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

Zimbabwe's Luke Jongwe looks up from a team huddle after winning the second Twenty20 against Pakistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on 23 April, 2021. AFP File

Plans to stage three Twenty20s with Zimbabwe were shelved because of the Sri Lanka's upcoming tour of Australia, an SLC spokesman said.

The Zimbabwe series comes on the heels of Sri Lanka's 2-0 Test series victory over the West Indies.

That tour was the last overseen by Mickey Arthur, who left this month to coach English county side Derbyshire.

Sri Lanka's five-match T20 tour of Australia is slated for 11-20 February.

